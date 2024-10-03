Open Menu

Barkaat's Exhibition In Paris Showcases Convergence Of Disability And Artistry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A solo painting exhibition by Barkaat titled “Silent Horizons - a journey through brush and soul” was held at Pakistan House, Paris displaying the convergence of disability and artistry as a rarity of remarkable beauty.

The event was attended by a number of ambassadors, art lovers and people from all walks of life.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad while welcoming the guests highlighted that Silent Horizone showcased the convergence of disability and artistry, a rarity of remarkable beauty. It was not just an exhibition of paintings - it was a real life story, he added.

Introducing the artist, the ambassador recalled that some 16 years ago, a life-altering accident involving brain damage left Barkaat paralyzed and aphasic, yet his journey of self-discovery through painting emerged.

He said the exhibition was a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Disability here was not a hindrance, but the crucible that forged a remarkable talent. These paintings depicted triumph over adversity.

Barkaat not only engaged in painting as a way of communicating, his ambition led him to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts honours degree from Punjab University and an M. Phil in Visual Arts from National College of Arts, Lahore. His thesis work was dedicated to disability.

Barkaat has exhibited nationally and internationally. Barkaat's work has consolidated the Disability Arts Movement in Pakistan which is helping to mainstream the role of art and creative empowerment for inclusion of people with special needs.

The program also featured a discussion with Dr. Arshia Ahmad, Neurologist and Barkaat’s sister who was instrumental in his remarkable recovery and rehabilitation and artistic journey. Various dimensions from medical and scientific to social issues were highlighted through Barkaat’s story of art and disability.

Chairperson of UNESCO Executive board Ms. Vera Lacoeuilhe, the chief guest, also spoke on the occasion.

The guests were delighted to meet Barkaat, commended his achievements and took keen interest in his creative work.

