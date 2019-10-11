Barnier says Brexit talks 'constructive' but urges patience

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Friday that a breakfast talk he had with his British counterpart was "constructive" but played down hopes of a rapid agreement

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Friday that a breakfast talk he had with his British counterpart was "constructive" but played down hopes of a rapid agreement.

"We had a constructive meeting with Steve Barclay and the British team and now I'm going to debrief the 27 (EU) ambassadors and the Brexit steering group of the parliament," Barnier told reporters.

"I have already said that the Brexit is like climbing a mountain and we need vigilance, determination and patience," he said, refusing to elaborate on the prospects of an accord before a make-or-break EU summit next week.