Barnier says EU will stand by fishermen

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier promised Thursday that Brussels would stand by Europe's fishing crews after Britain leaves the union.

The post-Brexit trade deal that he struck with Britain will see the UK fleet increase its catch in waters once subject to EU quota rules.

"This agreement will require efforts," Barnier said. "I know the European Union will support its fishermen and women. It will accompany them."