Barnier Says Heading To London For Brexit Talks As His Quarantine Finished
Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:33 PM
Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that his quarantine has finished and he will head to London for Brexit talks later in the day
In-person Brexit negotiations were suspended on November 19 after one of the members of the European team had tested positive for COVID-19.
"In line with Belgian rules, my team and I are no longer in quarantine.
Physical negotiations can continue. I am briefing Member States & @Europarl_EN today. Same significant divergences persist. Travelling to London this evening to continue [EU-UK] talks w/ @DavidGHFrost + team," Barnier tweeted.
The EU and the UK have to agree a deal that will regulate post-Brexit trade and future relationship before December 31, but the deadline for the negotiating teams is even closer, as the deal still needs to go through the parliaments.