Barnier Says Heading to London for Brexit Talks as His Quarantine Finished

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that his quarantine has finished and he will head to London for Brexit talks later in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that his quarantine has finished and he will head to London for Brexit talks later in the day.

In-person Brexit negotiations were suspended on November 19 after one of the members of the European team had tested positive for COVID-19.

"In line with Belgian rules, my team and I are no longer in quarantine.

Physical negotiations can continue. I am briefing Member States & @Europarl_EN today. Same significant divergences persist. Travelling to London this evening to continue [EU-UK] talks w/ @DavidGHFrost + team," Barnier tweeted.

The EU and the UK have to agree a deal that will regulate post-Brexit trade and future relationship before December 31, but the deadline for the negotiating teams is even closer, as the deal still needs to go through the parliaments.