Barnier Says Just Hours Left For Brexit Talks
Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:01 PM
Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Friday that post-Brexit trade talks were at a "moment of truth" with just hours left to reach an agreement with Britain
"It's the moment of truth," Barnier told the European Parliament.
"We have very little time remaining, just a few hours to work through these negotiations... if you want this agreement to enter into force on January 1."dc/del/wdb