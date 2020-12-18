UrduPoint.com
Barnier Says Just Hours Left For Brexit Talks

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:01 PM

Barnier says just hours left for Brexit talks

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Friday that post-Brexit trade talks were at a "moment of truth" with just hours left to reach an agreement with Britain

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Friday that post-Brexit trade talks were at a "moment of truth" with just hours left to reach an agreement with Britain.

"It's the moment of truth," Barnier told the European Parliament.

"We have very little time remaining, just a few hours to work through these negotiations... if you want this agreement to enter into force on January 1."dc/del/wdb

