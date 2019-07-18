UrduPoint.com
Barnier Says May Never Spoke Of Possibility Of 'No Deal' Brexit In Talks With EU

Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:33 PM

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, said Thursday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had never told him she would chose no-deal Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, said Thursday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had never told him she would chose no-deal Brexit.

May has been repeatedly saying that 'no deal' Brexit is much better than a bad deal.

"No, no, I never listened to such a sentence. Never," Barnier said in an interview with BBC when asked whether May had ever told him that London may chose the no-deal way.

He also stressed that even if the UK side chose to use such rhetoric, it would not "impress" its EU counterparts, and London was clearly aware of that.

Barnier noted that the agreement that May had negotiated with the European Union and that had thereafter failed to meet the UK parliament's approval, was the only way for the United Kingdom to leave the bloc in an "orderly manner.

" And if London chooses to do otherwise and go for no-deal scenario, it will face the consequences.

In 2016, UK citizens voted to leave the European Union. The country was initially set to withdraw from the bloc last March but UK lawmakers have not endorsed a Brexit deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to October 31. The failure of the deal led to the resignation of UK Prime Minister Theresa May who has spent the last two years seeking a compromise.

The politicians on both sides are now voicing concerns that there are prospects for the UK withdrawal without a deal due to the lack of progress in settling disagreements between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

