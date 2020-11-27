Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he will return to London on Friday to pursue face-to-face trade talks, but warned that big differences remain

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he will return to London on Friday to pursue face-to-face trade talks, but warned that big differences remain.

Explaining that he was no longer self-isolating after a Covid-19 case on his team, Barnier confirmed he was returning to meet his British counterpart David Frost.

But, in a tweet, he warned that the "same significant divergences persist".