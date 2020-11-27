UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barnier Says To Return To London For Brexit Talks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he will return to London on Friday to pursue face-to-face trade talks, but warned that big differences remain

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he will return to London on Friday to pursue face-to-face trade talks, but warned that big differences remain.

Explaining that he was no longer self-isolating after a Covid-19 case on his team, Barnier confirmed he was returning to meet his British counterpart David Frost.

But, in a tweet, he warned that the "same significant divergences persist".

Related Topics

London David Same Brexit

Recent Stories

Two more ships carrying vessels with 1,14,500 metr ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces Begin Mass COVID-19 Vaccinati ..

1 minute ago

Russia Drafts Plan on Informal Working Group to Bo ..

1 minute ago

Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Chitral ..

1 minute ago

Student hit to death by car in dir lower

1 minute ago

Russian EpiVacCorona Developer Hopes Vaccine to Re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.