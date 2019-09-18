Barnier Warns EU Will Not 'pretend To Negotiate' On Brexit
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:41 PM
Strasbourg, France,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday said the European Union was in no mood to pretend to negotiate, levelling a warning at London's lack of concrete proposals.
"It is certainly not a question of pretending to negotiate", Barnier warned in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
In "this extraordinary and complex negotiation... it is our responsibility topursue this process with determination, with sincerity," he told MEPs.