Barnier Warns UK's 'tone' May Hurt Post-Brexit Talks
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The European Union's chief negotiator complained Wednesday that his British opposite number's decision to publish an open letter urging Brussels to give ground could hamper post-Brexit trade talks.
"I would not like the tone that you have taken to impact the mutual trust and constructive attitude that is essential between us," Michel Barnier said, in a letter to UK negotiator David Frost.
