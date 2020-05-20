UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barnier Warns UK's 'tone' May Hurt Post-Brexit Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

Barnier warns UK's 'tone' may hurt post-Brexit talks

The European Union's chief negotiator complained Wednesday that his British opposite number's decision to publish an open letter urging Brussels to give ground could hamper post-Brexit trade talks

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The European Union's chief negotiator complained Wednesday that his British opposite number's decision to publish an open letter urging Brussels to give ground could hamper post-Brexit trade talks.

"I would not like the tone that you have taken to impact the mutual trust and constructive attitude that is essential between us," Michel Barnier said, in a letter to UK negotiator David Frost.

dc/arp/pma

Related Topics

UK European Union Brussels David

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

41 minutes ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

56 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

1 hour ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

1 hour ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.