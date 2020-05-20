(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The European Union's chief negotiator complained Wednesday that his British opposite number's decision to publish an open letter urging Brussels to give ground could hamper post-Brexit trade talks.

"I would not like the tone that you have taken to impact the mutual trust and constructive attitude that is essential between us," Michel Barnier said, in a letter to UK negotiator David Frost.

