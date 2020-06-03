UrduPoint.com
Barr Asked Authorities To Push Back Protesters Prior To Trump's Monday Speech - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Barr Asked Authorities to Push Back Protesters Prior to Trump's Monday Speech - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr personally requested protesters at Lafayette Square in front of the White House to be pushed back prior to President Donald Trump's press conference in the Rose Garden on Monday afternoon, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing a Justice Department official.

On Monday evening, Trump announced he was taking action to mobilize all available Federal resources to respond to the ongoing riots. Trump said if the governors of US states refuse to take actions necessary to end the riots, he will deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem for them.

Amid Trump's remarks, police dispersed with tear gas and force protesters in front of the White House to secure a passage for him to cross Lafayette Square to St John's Episcopal Church, where he posed for a photo opportunity. Rioters attempted to burn the church the day before.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, was covering the protest. Roussell said she was fired at by US police several times despite saying several times she was a member of the media.

