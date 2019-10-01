Barr Asked Trump to Contact Foreign States on Origins of Mueller Probe - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) US Attorney General William Barr asked President Donald Trump to contact foreign states to introduce the Justice Department's team investigating the origins of the Mueller probe, department Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

"At Attorney General Barr's request, the President has contacted other countries to ask them to introduce the Attorney General and Mr. [US Attorney John] Durham to appropriate officials," Kupec said on Monday. "Mr. Durham is gathering information from numerous sources, including a number of foreign countries."