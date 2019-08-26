UrduPoint.com
Barr Invites Romanian Justice Chief To Washington For Anti-Corruption Talks - Justice Dept

Barr Invites Romanian Justice Chief to Washington for Anti-Corruption Talks - Justice Dept

US Attorney-General William Barr has invited his Romanian counterpart to Washington next month for talks on how to improve anti-corruption efforts, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019)

"Barr today invited Romanian Minister of Justice Ana Birchall to meet with him in Washington this coming September," the release said. "Her leadership comes at a vital time for Romania, where controversies have raised questions about Romania's commitment to rule of law values and.

.. caused increasing concern in the international community.

Under Birchall's leadership, the release added, Romania can serve as a model for other countries in the region in terms of how to fight corruption.

US and Romanian law enforcement agencies have already enjoyed "significant joint successes" in their efforts to combat transnational crime including in the areas of cybercrime as well as narcotics and human trafficking, the Justice Department said.

