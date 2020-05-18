Apple's lack of cooperation in the FBI's investigation of the Saudi pilot trainee who killed three Americans in the Pensacola military base last year has dangerous consequences for US national security, Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference on Monday

"Apple's decision has dangerous consequences for the public safety and the national security, and is in my judgement unacceptable," Barr said.

Barr expressed disappointment that Apple did not help authorities unlock the phones used by the Pensacola shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, even though they obtained court orders.

Barr said he understand's Apple's desire to provide privacy for its customers, but an individual's privacy interest must yield to the broader public interest when a court authorizes access to devices to search for evidence of a crime.

Barr said this is an issue that must be addressed through Congress.

Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that the evidence in the phones revealed Alshamrani had ties with al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and had been coordinating the attack with the group prior to the attack.

On December 6, Alshamrani opened fire at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three US sailors and wounding eight others before the authorities shot him dead.