UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barr Says Apple's Lack Of Cooperation In Pensacola Shooting Has 'Dangerous Consequences'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:33 PM

Barr Says Apple's Lack of Cooperation in Pensacola Shooting Has 'Dangerous Consequences'

Apple's lack of cooperation in the FBI's investigation of the Saudi pilot trainee who killed three Americans in the Pensacola military base last year has dangerous consequences for US national security, Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Apple's lack of cooperation in the FBI's investigation of the Saudi pilot trainee who killed three Americans in the Pensacola military base last year has dangerous consequences for US national security, Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference on Monday.

"Apple's decision has dangerous consequences for the public safety and the national security, and is in my judgement unacceptable," Barr said.

Barr expressed disappointment that Apple did not help authorities unlock the phones used by the Pensacola shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, even though they obtained court orders.

Barr said he understand's Apple's desire to provide privacy for its customers, but an individual's privacy interest must yield to the broader public interest when a court authorizes access to devices to search for evidence of a crime.

Barr said this is an issue that must be addressed through Congress.

Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that the evidence in the phones revealed Alshamrani had ties with al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and had been coordinating the attack with the group prior to the attack.

On December 6, Alshamrani opened fire at the US Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three US sailors and wounding eight others before the authorities shot him dead.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Russia Saudi Pensacola December Congress FBI Apple Court

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

2 hours ago

Over 300 Workers at Gold Mining Site in Siberia Te ..

1 minute ago

Leather Manufacturer exports increase record 3.46% ..

1 minute ago

Police, Rangers hold joint flag march in Multan

1 minute ago

200 corona safety kits given to workers lifting ga ..

1 minute ago

Health sector to be given priority in Budget: Nasi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.