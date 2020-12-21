Barr Says 'Certainly Appears' Russians Behind Massive Hack of US Government Agencies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian hackers "certainly appear" to be behind the recently uncovered massive cyber hack on US government institutions, Attorney General William Barr told reporters on Monday.

"From the information I have... it certainly appears to be the Russians," Barr said, noting that he is in agreement with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also accused Russia of the hack last week.