UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barr Sought 'Fair Sentence' For Roger Stone With No Input From Trump - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Barr Sought 'Fair Sentence' for Roger Stone With No Input from Trump - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr rejected charges that he intervened in the sentencing of long-time Trump associate Roger Stone to ensure fairness and not because of pressure from the US president, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In the interest of ensuring the imposition of a 'fair sentence', the Attorney General directed Tim Shea, who was then US attorney for the District of Columbia to leave the sentencing to the discretion of the judge. The judge ultimately sentenced Mr. Stone to half the time that the line prosecutors had originally posed," the release, posted on Twitter, said.

Kupec issued the release shortly before prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky told the US House f Representatives Judiciary Committee that the Justice Department had treated Stone differently from all other defendants because of his relationship with Trump.

Kupec repeated previous assertions by Barr that he had never discussed the Stone case with Trump.

The prosecution team lead by Zelinsky recommended a seven- to nine-year jail term for Stone, who was later sentenced to 40 months in prison on multiple charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. The investigation no evidence of collusion.

Stone served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the publishing platform WikiLeaks, which published stolen emails of internal discussions within rival candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Related Topics

Jail Twitter Hillary Clinton Trump Lead Columbia 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

47 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.