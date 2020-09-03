Barr Warns Mail-In System Leaves Open Possibility of Counterfeiting Ballots in US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr said in an interview to CNN that there is a risk of a massive forgery of mail-in ballots that will be used during the upcoming Presidential election, including by a foreign country.

"If we use the ballot system that states are just now trying to adopt it does leave open a possibility of counterfeiting ballots either by someone here or [in a foreign country].

I think everyone can do it," Barr said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned the public that the Democrats have sent 80 million ballots over the mail mostly to people who have not asked for them and may likely misuse them to affect the election result. As examples, Trump has given the recent elections in the states of New York and New Jersey that have been beset by mail-in fraud.

The Democrats have said mail-in ballots are necessary to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.