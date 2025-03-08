Barrett injury adds to Super Rugby woes for champion Blues

(@FahadShabbir)

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) An injury to All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett has compounded the Auckland Blues' problems after the Super Rugby defending champions suffered a last-gasp 21-20 loss to the ACT Brumbies.

Brumbies scrum-half Ryan Lonergan landed an 80th-minute penalty goal from close range in Auckland on Friday to consign the Blues to a third defeat in their first four games.

Star playmaker Barrett didn't return for the second half after suffering damage to his right hand while making a tackle on Brumbies debutant David Feliuai.

Blues management confirmed the fracture on Saturday but wouldn't estimate a return date for the 33-year-old.

Hand fractures typically demand a recovery time of six to eight weeks.

"The injury requires ongoing assessment before determining details of treatment or time required for recovery," the Blues' statement said.

Coach Vern Cotter conceded Barrett was sorely missed in the second half as the visitors overcame a 10-point deficit at the interval.

"We need to be better than that," Cotter said.

"I saw some really good things out there. We generated a lead but to lose at the last minute is always disappointing.

"

Two-time world player of the year Barrett had been a key figure in his first start at fly-half for the season, directing play expertly and using his pace to cross for one of the Blues' three tries.

He joins injured All Blacks Dalton Papali'i, Stephen Perofeta and Sam Darry on the list of Blues players unavailable for next week's match against the Waikato Chiefs.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was thrilled with the team's first win at Eden Park since 2013, improving their season record to 2-2.

"There was an opportunity for us. We knew that the Blues were a little bit wounded coming into this game and then Beauden didn't come back out in the second half," Larkham said.

"It was just the right time for us. We're very, very happy."

Brumbies prop James Slipper became the second most-capped Super Rugby player of all time.

The 35-year-old Wallabies veteran made his 186th appearance in the competition, surpassing former Otago Highlanders scrum-half Aaron Smith.

Former Canterbury Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett holds the record with 202 matches.