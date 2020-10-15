Barrett Says Can Not Opine if US President Can Pardon Himself Without Knowing Pardon Scope

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US Supreme Court nominee Amy Barrett said during her confirmation hearing that she can not opine on whether the US president can pardon himself for committed crimes without her going through the judicial process to decide on the issue, but emphasized that no one is above the law.

"That question may or may not arise, but it's one that calls for legal analysis of what the scope of the pardon power is," Barrett told the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. "So because it would be opining on an open question, when I haven't gone through the judicial process to decide it, it's not one on which I can offer a view.

"

Two years ago, Trump said via Twitter that he had the right to pardon himself but suggested will use that power. While Trump has not spoken lately about how far-reaching his presidential powers were, he has not changed his stance on the issue.

Barrett said during her confirmation hearing that the Supreme Court "can't control whether or not the president obeys."

However, she said the Supreme Court rulings have the force of law and "no one is above the law."

The Supreme Court lacks enforcement power and relies on the other branches of government to execute its decisions, Barrett added.