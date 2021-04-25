ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) An hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in the Kazakh city of Almaty ended on Saturday in the apparent suicide of a gunman who barricaded himself inside, police said.

Rustam Abdrakhmanov, the deputy chief of the city police, said police stormed the apartment after negotiations failed.

None of the police officers were wounded.

"The suspect committed suicide for fear of taking responsibility," Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

A source with the city police told Sputnik that the standoff began after the gunman shot what appeared to be a hunting rifle at the complex's security guard and barricaded himself in an apartment. The guard was taken to a hospital with a leg wound.