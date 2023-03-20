UrduPoint.com

Barricades Unloaded, Many Journalists Outside NY Court For Possible Trump Indictment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Government workers unloaded barricades outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court with all media waiting for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump in relation to a hush-money probe, Sputnik Correspondent reported on Monday

American and foreign journalist gathered to report on any action prior to Trump's announced indictment for Tuesday. Barricades are waiting to be put in place and so far only leaning against the walls.

The local New York City Police Department has strengthened its forces with a couple of officers waiting around. It is unclear yet when and whether the trial will happen. Trump's main witness Robert Costello, however, is supposed to be already inside of the court - walking in through a second entrance.

Costello is an attorney and once a legal adviser to Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

On Saturday, Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he expected to be arrested on March 21 and called on his supporters to protest. Trump criticized a "corrupt and highly political" Manhattan District Attorney's Office for trying to arrest him based on "old and fully debunked" charges. CNN reported that an unnamed Trump spokesperson said that the former US President believed Manhattan District Attorney Bragg "hates him."

Trump's possible arrest is reportedly connected with alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 sexual affair with him. Trump has denied all accusations.

