UrduPoint.com

Barrier Construction On Polish-Belarusian Border To Start On Dec 15 - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:47 PM

Barrier Construction on Polish-Belarusian Border to Start on Dec 15 - Senior Official

Construction of a solid barrier on the Belarusian-Polish border will start on December 15, Krzystof Mroz, a member of the Polish Senate, said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Construction of a solid barrier on the Belarusian-Polish border will start on December 15, Krzystof Mroz, a member of the Polish Senate, said on Wednesday.

"Physical construction will begin on December 15," Mroz told the Polish Television.

