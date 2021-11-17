Barrier Construction on Polish-Belarusian Border to Start on Dec 15 - Senior Official

Construction of a solid barrier on the Belarusian-Polish border will start on December 15, Krzystof Mroz, a member of the Polish Senate, said on Wednesday

"Physical construction will begin on December 15," Mroz told the Polish Television.