Barriers in Russian Agriculture Exports Still Exist - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Claims made by Western nations about the absence of sanctions on exports of Russian agriculture products are not true, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"I must say that the statements that are heard from Washington, Brussels, London, that supposedly Russian agricultural exports are not subject to sanctions, have not been confirmed.

We continue to face significant barriers to agricultural and fertilizer exports in terms of transactions, logistics, transport issues, tariffs, insurance and reinsurance," the diplomat told Russian reporters after the meeting on the grain deal hosted by Istanbul.

Vershinin also said that Russian can not cope with "double standards" when only exports of Ukrainian agriculture products are allowed.