UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barry Now A Hurricane As It Approaches Louisiana Coast

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

Barry now a hurricane as it approaches Louisiana coast

Barry strengthened into a category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it neared the Louisiana coast, US meteorologists said -- prompting millions of residents of the southern US state to hunker down for expected major flooding

Morgan City, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Barry strengthened into a category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it neared the Louisiana coast, US meteorologists said -- prompting millions of residents of the southern US state to hunker down for expected major flooding.

At 10:00 am (1500 GMT), the storm was packing sustained winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour -- just above the minimum to qualify as a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest storm advisory.

The eye of the storm was located about 50 miles from Morgan City, to the west of the state's biggest city New Orleans, and moving at a slow pace of six miles an hour -- meaning that landfall could still be hours away.

But the outside edge of the storm was already punishing the US Gulf Coast with heavy rains. Authorities ramped up evacuations, airlines canceled flights and flood gates were slammed shut.

In Morgan City, the streets were deserted. The Atchafalaya River had flooded its banks, and trees were already blown over in residential areas.

"It's painstakingly slow," government meteorologist Ben Schott told CNN, noting that residents should not be lulled into complacency about facing the storm.

"If you don't have to go anywhere, stay home. Monitor what's going on. Do not put yourself at risk." With Barry dumping rain across several southern states, Federal emergency declarations were issued to help free up resources to address the storm.

Governor John Bel Edwards said New Orleans was well prepared to withstand the storm, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, but urged vigilance by residents across the state, tens of thousands of whom had lost power.

"No one should take this storm lightly," Edwards said on Twitter.

NHC Director Ken Graham warned of the potential for inland flooding: "It's not just a coastal event."

Related Topics

Storm Flood Twitter New Orleans Event From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Opposition drama proved flopped: Ghulam Sarwar

20 seconds ago

Daniel Vettori hails World Cup captains Morgan and ..

22 seconds ago

Women education must to achieve goals: Sumsam Bukh ..

24 seconds ago

Jammu & Kashmir people observes Kashmir Martyrs Da ..

26 seconds ago

Snowden Says Today Governments Mainly Seek to Enha ..

26 minutes ago

Kishori grieved over loss of lives in road acciden ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.