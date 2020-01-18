UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barty Fights To Title Victory At Adelaide International

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:53 PM

Barty fights to title victory at Adelaide International

Ashleigh Barty won her first career title at home on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska at the ATP-WTA Adelaide International.

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Ashleigh Barty won her first career title at home on Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska at the ATP-WTA Adelaide International.

The world number one is assured of holding the top ranking as the Australian Open begins on Monday in Melbourne.

Barty claimed victory after 87 minutes at Memorial Drive as Yastremska sent a return long over the baseline. She was presented the carved wood trophy by an Aboriginal elder who blessed it before it was handed over.

"It's nice to get the ball rolling this week, I can't wait to get starred in Melbourne next week," the top seed said.

The last Australian woman to win a home title was Jarmila Wolfe in 2011 at Hobart.

Barty called her victory "a great start to the year".

"I feel like we had a great tussle out there, I was finally able to bring it across the line. I've enjoyed the time here, I really tried to bring my best this week," she said.

"I love playing at home in Australia. This is the payoff for the preseason work we did. It's about coming out here and enjoying the competition." The men's final features Russian third seed Andrey Rublev -- title winner last weekend in Doha -- facing South African qualifier Lloyd Harris.

Barty won the opening set against her 19-year-old opponent, losing just two points on serve and breaking three times.

After starting the second set with a break, the Australian momentarily lost her edge, dropping serve for two all.

Barty kept up the pressure on 24th-ranked Yastremska, earning three break points in the 11th game.

One was enough as Yastremska put a backhand wide. A game later, Barty earned three match points and took the title from a concluding error from her opponent.

Barty's victory was her second in the series after beating the teenager on the way to the Miami title last March.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Adelaide Hobart Melbourne Nice Doha Miami March Women Australian Open All From Best Top Love

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves draft law amending nation&#03 ..

9 minutes ago

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

22 minutes ago

IES 2020 to host biggest higher education, career ..

39 minutes ago

Ensuring child safety requires effective strategie ..

1 hour ago

Crime rate has fallen to 7 per cent in Sindh: IGP ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls for establishing a unified fa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.