Baseball Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93: Family
Published June 19, 2024
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Baseball icon Willie Mays, one of the greatest players in the sport's history beloved for dazzling skill and athletic grace, died Tuesday aged 93, his family announced.
Mays' family confirmed the baseball icon's passing in a joint statement with his former team the San Francisco Giants.
"My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones," son Michael Mays said in the statement.
"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood."
