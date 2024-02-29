Baseball Superstar Shohei Ohtani Reveals He Is 'now Married'
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani revealed on Thursday that he has gotten married and is "very excited" to embark on the next chapter of his life.
In an Instagram post that racked up more than 750,000 likes in just 25 minutes, the Los Angeles Dodgers star announced he had tied the knot.
He said he not only "began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also... began a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married".
"I am excited for what is (to) come and thank you for your support."
The 29-year-old, who won his second American League Most Valuable Player award in six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels last year, included a picture of his dog with its tongue lolling out in the bottom corner of the post.
"The two of us (and our dog) will support each other and we hope to move forward together with all of our fans," he also wrote in Japanese.
He added that he and his wife were "still immature in many ways, but we would appreciate your kind support".
Known for his skills as a pitcher as well as swinging the bat, Ohtani's fame is stratospheric in Japan and abroad, and he is nicknamed "Sho-Time" for his huge popularity.
Ohtani joined the Dodgers in December, signing a 10-year deal worth $700 million -- the richest contract in the history of North American sport.
The move followed weeks of frenzied speculation over which team he would move to.
He made his Dodgers pre-season debut on Tuesday, smashing a home run in his new team's win over the Chicago White Sox.
Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels last year for free agency after failing to enjoy even a winning season, much less reach the MLB playoffs.
He also helped Japan win last year's World Baseball Classic.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Medical Team begins separating Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hasina1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipments1 hour ago
-
Ehsan Charity Platform receives over SR5 billion in donations since launch1 hour ago
-
Idaho halts execution after problems inserting IV line1 hour ago
-
Drugmaker Sandoz to pay $265 mn to settle US pricing case1 hour ago
-
Experts report Nicaraguan 'systematic human rights violations' to UN2 hours ago
-
Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Australian capital2 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince receives phone call from French President2 hours ago
-
British Airways owner says 2023 profit soars six-fold2 hours ago
-
Air France-KLM post record profits, revenue despite tough end to 20232 hours ago
-
For many Ukrainians, a decade of war began on Maidan2 hours ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower station construction exceeds 98 percent2 hours ago