Baseless Decision to Trigger JCPOA Dispute Mechanism Reduces Chances to Save Deal- Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The UK-French-German attempt to trigger the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dispute resolution mechanism reduces chances to save the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday, slamming the move as groundless.

"We are in contact with the European trio, with the European foreign policy service [European External Action Service], Iran and China on all the aspects of the situation that has emerged and that is quite alarming. The European trio's attempt to activate the dispute resolution mechanism under JCPOA paragraph 36 is a destructive step that dramatically reduces chances to preserve the JCPOA," Ryabkov said.

Moscow is concerned over the European nations' decision to "escalate" despite their claims of wishing to save the nuclear pact, the deputy foreign minister added.

"In our contacts with them, we are explaining why we see their intention to launch the mechanism as counterproductive, as it, generally, has neither legal nor procedural nor political ground," Ryabkov said.