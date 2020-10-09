UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BASF Sees Swing To Multi-billion Euro Loss In 3Q

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:08 PM

BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q

German chemicals giant BASF said Friday that it expects to swing to a loss in its third quarter, impacted by pandemic restrictions, and said full-year sales would be down on 2019

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :German chemicals giant BASF said Friday that it expects to swing to a loss in its third quarter, impacted by pandemic restrictions, and said full-year sales would be down on 2019.

The Ludwigshafen-based company said that third-quarter net loss would be 2.1 billion Euros ($2.5 billion) compared with a profit of 911 million euros in the same period of 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged industries on which BASF typically relies -- from aviation to car manufacturing.

It expects sales to fall by 5 percent year-on-year in the three months to the end of September, to 13.8 billion euros, from 14.5 billion euros the previous year, mainly due to Currency effects such as the strengthening euro against the Dollar.

The news puts further pressure on the sprawling company, which said in July it would shed 2,000 jobs by the end of 2022 that would help it save 200 million euros annually by 2023.

BASF led fallers on the blue-chip DAX index, with shares in Frankfurt at 1310 GMT down 2.

3 percent, compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in the index as a whole.

The company highlighted the effect of the coronavirus on weaker demand in the automotive and aviation industries, which hit in particular its coatings, catalysts and battery materials division.

The company expects the last three months of the year to improve on the third quarter as economies adapt to coping with Covid-19.

BASF said it anticipates full-year sales of 57 billion to 58 billion euros, compared with 59.3 billion euros in 2019. In February, before the impact of coronavirus restrictions, which closed factories and businesses in the spring, BASF hoped to boost its sales to between 60 billion and 63 billion euros.

The group's forecast "assumes that severe restrictions on economic activity to contain the coronavirus pandemic, such as lockdowns, are not re-introduced", it said.

The company publishes its quarterly statement on October 28.

Related Topics

Dollar German Company Car Frankfurt Same Euro February July September October 2019 From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US stocks rise again on hopes for Covid-19 therapi ..

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijan says 'last chance' for Armenia to settl ..

3 minutes ago

US Imposes New Aluminum Sheet Tariffs on 18 Countr ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf lead Central Punjab to c ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad police to introduce street watcher syste ..

7 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Armenia Must Comply With ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.