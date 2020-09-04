UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bashagha Reinstated As Interior Minister Of Libyan Government Of National Accord - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:20 AM

Bashagha Reinstated as Interior Minister of Libyan Government of National Accord - Cabinet

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Fathi Bashagha, who was fired from the post of the interior minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) last week, has been reinstated, the GNA said in a statement.

Last week, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj fired Bashagha amid the ongoing protests in the western part of the country over his remarks about the rallies, as well as abuses during the demonstrations.

"Fathi Bashagha is reinstated as the interior ministry," the statement said on late Thursday. The document was issued following the talks between Sarraj and Bashagha.

In late August, mass rallies erupted in Tripoli and other GNA-controlled cities, with demonstrators demanding better living conditions, the resignation of the current administration and an end to corruption.

According to Libyan media, the protests resulted in clashes between security staff and a number of protesters. Following the reports about the clashes, Sarraj admitted that the security forces had resorted to excessive violence while dealing with the rallies.

The protests came several days after the GNA declared an immediate ceasefire ” welcomed and supported by the eastern-based parliament ” and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Interior Ministry Interior Minister Parliament Tripoli August Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

3 hours ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

4 hours ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

5 hours ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

5 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.