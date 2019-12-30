(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad in his New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude for Russia 's help in the fight against terrorism in Syria , his press service said on Monday.

"President Assad expressed his deep gratitude for all the efforts carried out by the Russian Federation in all spheres to support Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity... and to help the Syrian people get rid of the evil of terrorism so that they can live again in peace and safety," the press service said.

The Syrian president also conveyed hope that the two countries' bilateral ties would be enhanced.

Earlier in the day, Putin confirmed his intent for further cooperation and the continued support for Syria's unity in his New Year message to Assad. The Russian president also expressed hope that their joint efforts would make it possible to settle the crisis in Syria and bring about peace there in the upcoming year.