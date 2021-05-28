UrduPoint.com
Bashar Assad Thanks Syrian People For Re-Election As President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:50 AM

Bashar Assad Thanks Syrian People for Re-Election as President

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Bashar Assad has thanked the Syrian people for the re-election as the country's president as well as stressed that tomorrow will be the start of the new era of building Syria how it must be.

On late Thursday, Syrian parliament speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said that Assad had won the presidential elections in Syria with 95.

1 percent of the vote.

"I thank all the Syrians for their great feeling of patriotism and significant participation in this plebiscite," Assad said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Telegram channel of his campaign.

"Let us start tomorrow a new stage of the work to boost a hope on building Syrian how it must be," the re-elected president added.

