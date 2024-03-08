Open Menu

Bashing Trump, Biden Vows 'I Will Not Bow Down' To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Bashing Trump, Biden vows 'I will not bow down' to Russia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday he will not "bow down" to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, fiercely criticizing rival Donald Trump in his State of the Union address.

From the very first moments of his annual address, Biden lashed out at his predecessor and presumed Republican rival in November elections and urged the divided Congress to approve stalled military aid to Ukraine.

"Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond," Biden said.

"If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he will not."

"It wasn't long ago when a Republican president named Ronald Reagan thundered, 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall," Biden said, invoking the famous 1987 Berlin speech in the waning days of the Cold War.

"My predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, 'Do whatever the hell you want,' That's a quote," Biden told the joint session.

"I think it's outrageous, it's dangerous and it's unacceptable," Biden said.

"My message to President Putin, who I've known for a long time, is simple -- We will not walk away," Biden said.

"I will not bow down," Biden said. "In a literal sense, history is watching."

Biden welcomed in the gallery Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, hours after the Nordic country formally entered NATO, the Western alliance disparaged by Trump as unfairly burdening the United States.

Sweden had been officially nonaligned for two centuries but, alongside Finland, applied to join NATO after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Trump Berlin Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Sweden Finland February March November Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

31 minutes ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

10 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

10 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

10 hours ago
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

10 hours ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

10 hours ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

10 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

10 hours ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

10 hours ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From World