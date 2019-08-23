The situation with criminal charges against former Sudanese President Omar Bashir might be resolved through political talks with the new Sudanese administration, however his lawyers are committed in the first place to protect his interests in court, the head of Bashir's defense team, told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The situation with criminal charges against former Sudanese President Omar Bashir might be resolved through political talks with the new Sudanese administration, however his lawyers are committed in the first place to protect his interests in court, the head of Bashir's defense team, told Sputnik.

Bashir was charged in June with illegal possession of foreign Currency and getting gifts. Bashir is also accused of involvement in the killing of protesters during rallies against him, money laundering and financing terrorism. On Monday, a Sudanese court held the second hearing on his corruption case, with the third one scheduled for Saturday. The former president is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, committed during the military conflict in Darfur that broke out in 2003.

"The [former] president and his governing bodies are able to resolve the political crisis within the framework of the new regime that has been established in the state. However, we are all interested in the legal side of the issue and the defense of the president in court," Ahmed Ibrahim Tahir, who served as parliamentary speaker under Bashir, said.

Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests against his rule. On Saturday, the Transitional Military Council, which took power after a coup, and the main opposition alliance signed a final power transition deal, forming a joint administration.�