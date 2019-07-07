UrduPoint.com
Bashir's Defense Files 2nd Appeal On Corruption Charges Against Ex-President - Lawyer

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The committee of the defense of the former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, ousted from power and detained in April, has filed the second appeal in response to corruption charges against the ex head of state, Bashir's lawyer Mohammed Hassan Amin told Sputnik.

On June 13, Sudan's prosecution said that it had filed corruption charges against Bashir, accusing him of committing foreign Currency manipulations and acquiring illicit wealth. Acting prosecutor general, Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed, also said that his office had opened 41 criminal cases against former government officials who served during Bashir's rule for illicitly acquiring land. On June 16, Bashir was brought before prosecutors to be informed about charges against him.

"The second appeal has been filed over charges against overthrown ex-President Omar Bashir concerning foreign currency manipulations, unjust enrichment and violation of emergency laws," Amin said.

Sudan has been engulfed by protests, which often turned violent and resulted in deaths and injuries, since December. The rallies were initially triggered by a rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods. They later took on a new turn as Sudanese citizens began calling for Bashir's resignation.

The situation escalated in early April when Bashir, who had been in power for nearly 30 years, was detained by the country's military. The transitional military council promised to hold a new election in two years' time. However, protesters continued to take to the streets, demanding the military to hand power to a new civilian government.

