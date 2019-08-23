(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The head of the defense team of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir told Sputnik that he had "full confidence" in the national judiciary system and hoped that his defendant would face a fair trial.

Bashir was charged in June with illegal possession of foreign Currency and getting gifts. Bashir is also accused of involvement in the killing of protesters during rallies against him, money laundering and financing terrorism. On Monday, a Sudanese court held a second hearing on his corruption case, with the third one scheduled for Saturday.

"Yes, I believe the trial will be fair, in line with the Sudanese judicial system. I worked in a Sudanese court as a lawyer for a long time. I can say that the general work of Sudanese courts is excellent, it is based on the English judicial system and has a good reputation both in Sudan and beyond. We have full confidence in the Sudanese judicial system," Ahmed Ibrahim Tahir, who served as parliamentary speaker under Bashir, said.

Commenting on the fact that Bashir confirmed at the Monday hearing that he received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the lawyer said that the "president used this gift not for personal but public purposes to help the state.

" He, in particular, recalled that the country was suffering from exchange rate fluctuations as a result of US sanctions against Sudan.

Tahir noted that Bashir told him that he has only a house and a small farm in his possession.

"The president does not have any buildings, towers or accounts in Sudan or abroad," he added, citing the ex-president.

He also said that Bashir was in good health, with no serious changes observed to his condition since he was put in the Kober maximum security prison in Khartoum.

Bashir was toppled in April as a result of a military coup after months of nationwide protests against his rule.

The former president is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, committed during the military conflict in Darfur that broke out in 2003.