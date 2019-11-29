UrduPoint.com
Bashir's NCP Condemns Sudan 'illegal Govt' Move To Scrap Party

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:56 PM

Bashir's NCP condemns Sudan 'illegal govt' move to scrap party

Ousted president Omar al-Bashir's party on Friday condemned Sudan's new "illegal government" for ordering its closure and the dismantling of his regime that ruled the country for 30 years

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Ousted president Omar al-Bashir's party on Friday condemned Sudan's new "illegal government" for ordering its closure and the dismantling of his regime that ruled the country for 30 years.

The National Congress Party accused the authorities of trying to confiscate NCP properties to help tackle Sudan's economic crisis, which itsaid the new government had failed to tackle.

"To rely on the assets of the party, if there are any, is nothing more than a moral scandal, an act of intellectual bankruptcy and a total failure on the part of the illegal government," the Islamist NCP said on its Facebook page.

