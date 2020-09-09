UrduPoint.com
Bashkir Soda Company To Continue Mining At Shakhtau Mountain Until 2027

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Bashkir Soda Company (BSC) has decided to continue its limestone mining in the Shakhtau mountain in Bashkortostan's Ishimbaysky district until 2027, the company said on Wednesday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russia's Bashkir Soda Company (BSC) has decided to continue its limestone mining in the Shakhtau mountain in Bashkortostan's Ishimbaysky district until 2027, the company said on Wednesday.

On September 2, one of the mountain chain's four limestone hills, Kushtau, received protected status after thousands of people had been protesting against mining in the area, which is viewed by locals as sacred.

"Following the meeting of the [BSC] board of Directors, it was decided to develop the Shakhtau open-pit mine below the groundwater level, taking into account the economic efficiency, environmental safety and legal possibilities. The remaining limestone reserves will ensure the normal functioning of the Soda company's production until 2027," the BSC said in a statement.

It added that the company would request an expert opinion from the St. Petersburg Mining University on the technical state of the production facility concerning similar domestic and foreign enterprises, production efficiency and the impact on the environment.

On August 15 and 16, local residents and environmental activists protested near Kushtau, which symbolizes the central Russian republic, against BSC mining in the area. The head of the republic, Radi Khabirov, promised that all the work on the mountain would be suspended until a compromise is found.

In late August, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the management of the soda company, saying that the money earned by the enterprise was not invested into the region's development, but rather transferred by shareholders to their foreign accounts. The president asked the prosecutor's office to check the legality of the BSC's transactions, as a result of which control over 24 percent of the assets by the state was lost. The Prosecutor General's Office has begun checking the alienation of state shares of the BSC.

