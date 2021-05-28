UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basic Law To Pin All-Belarusian People's Assembly As Supreme Body Of Democracy - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:12 PM

Basic Law to Pin All-Belarusian People's Assembly as Supreme Body of Democracy - Official

The status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as the supreme representative body of democracy will be enshrined in the country's basic law, Belarusian Constitutional Court Chairman Petr Miklashevich, who heads the commission in charge of drafting amendments to the constitution, said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as the supreme representative body of democracy will be enshrined in the country's basic law, Belarusian Constitutional Court Chairman Petr Miklashevich, who heads the commission in charge of drafting amendments to the constitution, said on Friday.

Miklashevich made the remark during the fifth meeting of the commission on the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, and on constitutional provisions regarding the system of local government and self-government.

"The enshrinement of the status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as a constitutional form of democracy in the constitution aims at strengthening the sustainability of the system of representative democracy in Belarus. It is proposed to enshrine in the constitution the following status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly: The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is the supreme representative body of democracy in the Republic of Belarus," Miklashevich said.

Belarus is currently developing a draft of the new constitution that will be put to a vote early in 2022. President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree in March establishing a special 36-member commission to focus on drafting the amendments. The commission has to present a draft version to the president by August 1.

The president also advocated for turning the All-Belarusian People's Assembly into a constitutional body that will stabilize the situation in the country during the transitional period.

The sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly was held from February 11-12 and focused on key directions of the country's socio-economic and socio-political development for the upcoming five-year period.

Related Topics

Assembly Democracy Vote Belarus February March August From Government Court

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

29 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

32 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

51 minutes ago

Putin Vows Support for Green Agenda in Written Add ..

23 seconds ago

Syrians Celebrated President Assad's Reelection Al ..

25 seconds ago

Nasir Qureshi elected as VP FPCCI for federal capi ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.