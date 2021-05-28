(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as the supreme representative body of democracy will be enshrined in the country's basic law, Belarusian Constitutional Court Chairman Petr Miklashevich, who heads the commission in charge of drafting amendments to the constitution, said on Friday.

Miklashevich made the remark during the fifth meeting of the commission on the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, and on constitutional provisions regarding the system of local government and self-government.

"The enshrinement of the status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as a constitutional form of democracy in the constitution aims at strengthening the sustainability of the system of representative democracy in Belarus. It is proposed to enshrine in the constitution the following status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly: The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is the supreme representative body of democracy in the Republic of Belarus," Miklashevich said.

Belarus is currently developing a draft of the new constitution that will be put to a vote early in 2022. President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree in March establishing a special 36-member commission to focus on drafting the amendments. The commission has to present a draft version to the president by August 1.

The president also advocated for turning the All-Belarusian People's Assembly into a constitutional body that will stabilize the situation in the country during the transitional period.

The sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly was held from February 11-12 and focused on key directions of the country's socio-economic and socio-political development for the upcoming five-year period.