Basic Service Point Deployed In Detention Center In Kiev - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) One of the points providing basic services to residents of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev has opened in the Lukyanivska detention center, causing controversy, the Vgorode.ua news portal reported on Wednesday.

According to the news portal, people may come to the detention center during blackouts in the city to get warm or use electricity and mobile communications.

A week ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that more than 4,000 points providing basic services to citizens would be opened throughout Ukraine to help citizens amid major power outages.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services. According to Zelenskyy's website, nearly 40% of the country's energy infrastructure was seriously damaged as of November 1. The authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

