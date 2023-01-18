Basis of Peace Dialogue Undermined by Kiev Attempt to Destroy Canonical UOC - Metropolitan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Ukraine reduces the possibility for dialogue by attempting to destroy the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), Patriarchate of Moscow Department of External Church Relations Chairman Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony told the UN Security Council.

"For many centuries, Orthodox Christianity has formed the common spiritual and cultural basis of the life of the peoples of Russia and Ukraine and could serve to restore mutual understanding in the future, but the very foundation of such a dialogue is being undermined in Ukraine right now, when, at the initiative of the leadership of Ukraine, attempts are being made to destroy the UOC," Antony said on Tuesday.