UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basque Country Health Minister Says Region Experiencing COVID-19 Second Wave - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Basque Country Health Minister Says Region Experiencing COVID-19 Second Wave - Reports

The Basque Country in Spain is currently experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak due to a surge in new cases, the health minister of the autonomous region, Nekane Murga, said on Thursday, as reported by El Pais newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Basque Country in Spain is currently experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak due to a surge in new cases, the health minister of the autonomous region, Nekane Murga, said on Thursday, as reported by El Pais newspaper.

Speaking at a press conference, Murga said that the region is "in the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak," adding that this has been caused by a "significant rise" in positive tests over recent days, as quoted by the newspaper.

The regional health official urged residents to adhere to social distancing regulations and wear protective facial coverings at all times. According to the newspaper, 338 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Basque Country over the preceding 24 hours.

A surge in new coronavirus disease cases has been observed in Spain since the government lifted the bulk of the lockdown measures in late June. On Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry registered 1,772 new positive tests, a significant rise from the 1,178 new cases registered the day before.

Local governments in Spain have begun imposing regional lockdowns in areas that have shown an uptick in cases. In July, self-isolation measures were reintroduced for two weeks in the city of Lleida, in north-eastern Catalonia, amid a new outbreak of the disease.

Related Topics

Spain June July All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

21 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

55 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trials reach ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with ..

3 hours ago

WHO ramps up COVID-19 support to hotspot countries ..

3 hours ago

Mauritanian president orders reshuffle after first ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.