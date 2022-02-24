MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A triptych titled Portrait of the Artist as a Young Derelict by Jean-Michel Basquiat is set to debut at Christie's in May with the starting price of $30 million, the auction house said Thursday.

"Ahead of its main New York evening sales series scheduled to take place this spring, Christie's is bringing a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat to the open market for the first time. His 1982 triptych Portrait of the Artist as a Young Derelict (1982) will be offered in Christie's contemporary art evening sale this May," the auction house said in a statement.

The seven-foot-wide piece was produced in the 1982, during the era of the artist's career that collectors and dealers consider to be most valuable, according to Christie's. For 27 years, it has been in a private collection.

The bidding is expected to start at around $30 million. Over the past years, Basquiat's works have grown in price, with seven of them being auctioned for more than $40 million last year.

Basquiat died in 1988 at the age of 27.