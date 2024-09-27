Bastianini Sets Record Time In Indonesia MotoGP Practice
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Enea Bastianini marked himself down as the man to beat at the Indonesia MotoGP with a sparkling record lap in practice on Friday, raising his hopes of closing the gap on championship leader Jorge Martin.
In humid conditions at the Mandalika track on Lombok island, Pramac's Martin had set an all-time lap record before the Italian Ducati rider nicknamed "The Beast" quickly smashed it with his record lap of one minute 29.630 seconds.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was 0.
082sec off the pace in fourth, as he plots his bid to overtake Martin in the riders' standings -- he trails by 24 points with six race weekends left.
Bastianini and Gresini's Marc Marquez are 59 and 60 points behind Martin. Marquez finished seventh in the final practice session.
Redbull GasGas rider Pedro Acosta slid off the track but came back to place in the top 10 to make the second round of qualifying on Saturday.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From World
-
Draper ousts second seed Hurkacz at Japan Open3 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 25 missing after landslide at Indonesia mine4 minutes ago
-
PM meets Nepalese counterpart; expresses desire for enhanced bilateral cooperation34 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address 193-member UN General Assembly today34 minutes ago
-
Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy with Trump confirming Zelensky meet54 minutes ago
-
Weakening Hurricane Helene still 'extremely dangerous,' officials warn1 hour ago
-
Russia says investigating three foreign journalists for reporting in occupied Kursk region1 hour ago
-
Shigeru Ishiba: Abe-critic wins Japan top job at last2 hours ago
-
Kenya set for full Haiti deployment amid call for shift to UN mission3 hours ago
-
On remote Greek island, migratory birds offer climate clues3 hours ago
-
US inmates executed by lethal drugs, nitrogen gas3 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan debunks India's accusations of terrorism, points to Delhi's global franchise of murd ..3 hours ago