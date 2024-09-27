Open Menu

Bastianini Sets Record Time In Indonesia MotoGP Practice

Published September 27, 2024

Bastianini sets record time in Indonesia MotoGP practice

Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Enea Bastianini marked himself down as the man to beat at the Indonesia MotoGP with a sparkling record lap in practice on Friday, raising his hopes of closing the gap on championship leader Jorge Martin.

In humid conditions at the Mandalika track on Lombok island, Pramac's Martin had set an all-time lap record before the Italian Ducati rider nicknamed "The Beast" quickly smashed it with his record lap of one minute 29.630 seconds.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was 0.

082sec off the pace in fourth, as he plots his bid to overtake Martin in the riders' standings -- he trails by 24 points with six race weekends left.

Bastianini and Gresini's Marc Marquez are 59 and 60 points behind Martin. Marquez finished seventh in the final practice session.

Redbull GasGas rider Pedro Acosta slid off the track but came back to place in the top 10 to make the second round of qualifying on Saturday.

