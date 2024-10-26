Bastianini wins Thai MotoGP sprint race ahead of Martin

Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Ducati's Enea Bastianini won the Thai MotoGP sprint race on Saturday, with the two world title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia second and third respectively.

Ducati Pramac's Martin extended his championship lead over Bagnaia by two points to 22, ahead of the grand prix at Buriram on Sunday.

Two-time defending world champion Bagnaia started on pole but a dramatic opening saw the lead change hands and in the shake-up team-mate Bastianini emerged out in front.

In sweltering conditions, the Spaniard Martin -- who is attempting to win the world title for the first time -- started in third but nipped in front of Italy's Bagnaia.

The Italian Bastianini was now comfortable out front and extended his lead over Martin, with Bagnaia on his rival's heels but not close enough to make a move.

Fourth was six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who won in Australia last time out, followed by his brother Alex.

Another 25 points are up for grabs in Sunday's grand prix.

The penultimate race weekend of the season is in Malaysia next weekend, ahead of the season finale in Valencia in mid-November.