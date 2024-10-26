Bastianini Wins Thai MotoGP Sprint Race Ahead Of Martin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Ducati's Enea Bastianini won the Thai MotoGP sprint race on Saturday with the two world title rivals Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia second and third respectively.
Ducati Pramac's Martin extended his championship lead over Bagnaia by two points to 22, ahead of the grand prix at Buriram on Sunday.
"I was not used to this heat, it was really tough," said Spain's Martin, who is attempting to win the world title for the first time.
"But I was riding well, I was competitive. Tomorrow will be a really difficult race, so I need to be focused."
Two-time defending world champion Bagnaia started on pole but a dramatic opening saw the lead change hands and in the shake-up team-mate Bastianini emerged out in front.
In sweltering conditions, Martin started in third and at one point dropped to sixth, but recovered to nip in front of Italy's Bagnaia on lap seven.
The Italian Bastianini was now comfortable out front and extended his lead over Martin, with Bagnaia on his rival's heels in third but not close enough to make a move.
Fourth was six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who won in Australia last time out, followed by his brother Alex.
Another 25 points are up for grabs in Sunday's grand prix and Bagnaia has little room for error with just two more race weekends after this one.
"We luckily lost just two points and tomorrow we must try to close this gap because it's true that Jorge can finish in all the (remaining) races second and still be champion," said Bagnaia.
"We have to focus on ourselves and be more perfect."
The penultimate race weekend of the season is in Malaysia next weekend, ahead of the season finale in Valencia in mid-November.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions2 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery2 minutes ago
-
Six dead in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine32 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores32 minutes ago
-
Senior Pakistani diplomat participates in oath-taking ceremony of community body's leaders42 minutes ago
-
Amsterdam's 'best neighbourhood' to star in 750th celebrations51 minutes ago
-
Final campaigning in tight Japan election52 minutes ago
-
Bastianini wins Thai MotoGP sprint race ahead of Martin1 hour ago
-
Late Love helps All Blacks thrash Jones's plucky Japan1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran2 hours ago
-
Georgian opposition union hoping to take power in key vote2 hours ago
-
Israel hits Iran missiles, bases in retaliatory strikes2 hours ago