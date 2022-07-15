Bastille Day Fireworks in France Kills Boy, His Sister, Injures Other Relative - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Bastille Day fireworks display, that concluded celebrations of the French national holiday, killed a 7-year-old boy and his 24-year-old sister in western France, local media reported.

The Ouest-France national newspaper cited Eric Bouillard, the prosecutor of the French city of Angers, as saying that the incident occurred at 23:00 local time on Thursday (21:00 GMT) due to a malfunction in a fireworks charge.

He said that the victims were standing about 60 meters (196 feet) away from the fireworks installation. Another family member sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital.