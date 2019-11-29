Bastrykin Visits Syria for Talks With Security Bureau Head- Russia Investigative Committee

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has paid a visit to Damascus for talks with the head of the Syrian National Security Bureau and the Syrian justice minister, the Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Friday.

"Bastrykin has paid a visit to the Syrian Arab Republic. In the course of the working visit, negotiations have been held in Damascus with the head of the Syrian Arab Republic's National Security Bureau, Ali Mamlouk, and Syrian Justice Minister Hisham al-Shaar," Petrenko said.

The participants of the talks have praised the effort toward fighting terrorism and extremism, noting that important steps have recently been taken toward strengthening Syria's legal government, Petrenko added.

Bastrykin has also visited the Russian Khmeimim air base, where investigators have presented their reports on probe into crimes committed against Russian servicemen in Syria, according to Petrenko.