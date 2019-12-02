UrduPoint.com
Batch Production Of Russia's Ka-62 Multirole Helicopters To Start In 2020 - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Batch Production of Russia's Ka-62 Multirole Helicopters to Start in 2020 - Manufacturer

Batch production of Russia's new medium multirole Ka-62 helicopter will begin in 2020, batch distribution will begin in late 2020 to early 2021, the CEO of Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Batch production of Russia's new medium multirole Ka-62 helicopter will begin in 2020, batch distribution will begin in late 2020 to early 2021, the CEO of Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We plan to start batch distribution of the Ka-62 [helicopter] by late 2020 to early 2021. As soon as we complete the certification process, we will start batch distributing them immediately," Boginsky said, adding that production of the helicopters would take place in parallel to them being certified.

He added that currently the helicopters were undergoing factory tests.

