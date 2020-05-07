UrduPoint.com
Batch Production Of Russia's New Atlet Armored Vehicles To Start In 2021 - Developer

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:15 PM

Batch Production of Russia's New Atlet Armored Vehicles to Start in 2021 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia will launch batch production of the next-generation Atlet armored vehicles, which are successors to the Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles, in 2021, the CEO of the Military Industrial Company, which develops Atlet vehicles, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Prototypes of the armored cars are now being prepared for state trials, which will start soon, against all odds, and will be completed by the end of this year. We plan to start batch production of the Atlet-family armored vehicles already next year," Alexandr Krasovitskiy said.

As part of the preliminary trials, Atlet has passed tests for ballistic and anti-mine resilience, Krasovitskiy added.

The 4x4 next-generation armored vehicle is designed for transporting personnel and military cargo, towing trailers, and mounting military equipment.

Its key differences from the Tigr armored vehicles are the increased carrying capacity of 1,600 kilograms (3,527 Pounds); the increased mine resistance equivalent to 2 kilograms of TNT; and a more powerful Russia-made diesel engine.

Atlet can accommodate up to eight fully equipped people.

