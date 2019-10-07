UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Battered South Africa Need The Guardiola Touch, Says Coach

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 01:07 PM

Battered South Africa need the Guardiola touch, says coach

The United States has withdrawn its forces from Syria's northern areas bordering Turkey, thus failing to meet its obligations, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Command said on Monday, warning about possible negative consequences of Turkey's planned military operation.<

Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : The United States has withdrawn its forces from Syria's northern areas bordering Turkey, thus failing to meet its obligations, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Command said on Monday, warning about possible negative consequences of Turkey's planned military operation.<

Following India's 203-run mauling of his team in the first Test on Sunday, captain Faf du Plessis and Nkwe pleaded for patience as the squad rebuilds after Dale Steyn's and Hashim Amla's retirement.

Nkwe, 36, said he wants to see South Africa follow Guardiola's innovative style and produce a brave team -- but he warned it would take time.

"What I want is this team to have the courage, in certain situations, to really back themselves," he said.

"I suppose that every coach that comes in has a different philosophy." Nkwe has only an interim contract with South Africa so far, and was appointed for the Indian tour.

He caught the attention of the South African public and national federation after making a spectacular start as a coach, winning the four-day and T20 titles with the Highveld Lions in one year.

Nkwe said South Africa must "be able to control sessions a lot longer for period of time with both bat or ball.

"But also be a lot smarter and be very innovative in certain situations." He said he was looking forward to how his team recovers from the past setbacks, and responds to each match.

The team put up a spirited fight before Mohammed Shami's 5-35 on the final day dealt a devastating blow to the tourists in Visakhapatnam.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar stood out with his 160 in South Africa's first innings score of 431.

Nkwe said Guardiola has a knack of improving systems, and admires his total passion for football -- something that resonated with his love for cricket.

"I feel I have so much to offer to the game, especially back in our country." - India challenge - Nkwe's dream was to make a difference in people's lives, he said, and feels now he can.

"I will keep driving forward to ensure that the team keeps growing, keeps believing in themselves that they can achieve greater heights." Nkwe, who played only 42 first class games in the South African provinces before injury cut short his career, said the challenge of touring India will define the team's character in the coming years.

"My biggest focus is to help this team create a strong foundation. We have lot of work behind the scenes [so] that this team grows in the next four years," he said.

"Ultimately it's about the big picture and we need to be patient with players that might take a bit of time to produce the type of performances we are looking forward to.

"And this is a great place to see that. What sort of character of the team we have and what sort of areas we need to really look at and look to rectify as quickly as possible."With the second Test starting in Pune on Thursday, Nkwe has some quick thinking to do to start lifting his team.

Related Topics

India Cricket Football T20 Pune South Africa Mohammed Shami Sunday From Coach Love

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives for Visit ..

53 seconds ago

Saudi, UAE talk military cooperation after Yemen r ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to 'clean up terrorists' from Syria

2 minutes ago

US forces start Syria border pullback, alarming Ku ..

3 minutes ago

SDF Accuses US of Withdrawing Forces From Syria's ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: 1.2 million transactions in DUCAMZ ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.